Guj: Two workers suffocate to death at waste treatment plant

Two workers suffocated to death at a waste treatment plant in Gujarats Surendranagar district on Saturday, police said.The incident took place at a unit of Eco Care, which is involved in treatment, storage and disposal of common hazardous waste, an official from Patdi police station said.

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 04-06-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 20:03 IST
Two workers suffocated to death at a waste treatment plant in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at a unit of Eco Care, which is involved in treatment, storage and disposal of common hazardous waste, an official from Patdi police station said. A worker fell unconscious after entering a tank at the factory and another one rushed to pull him out. But both suffocated to death, he said.

The bodies were pulled out by a team of firefighters from the Viramgam municipality, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Hareshbhai Damor (38) and Sanjay Damor (20), he said, adding that the incident is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

