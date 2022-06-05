Left Menu

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-06-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 09:35 IST
16 killed in fire at Bangladesh container depot,
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A massive fire caused by an explosion at a private container depot in southeastern Bangladesh has killed at least 16 people and injured over 450, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the fire broke out at BM Container Depot in the Kadamrasul area in Sitakunda Upazila in Chittagong.

At least 16 people have died in the fire and subsequent explosions at the depot in while hundreds of people, including police and fire service personnel sustained burn injuries in the incident, The Daily Star reported.

"Over 450 people have been injured in this incident of which, at least 350 are at CMCH,'' Istakul Islam, chief of the Health & Service Department at Red Crescent Youth Chittagong was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune. ''The death toll could be more at other hospitals," Islam said.

According to fire service sources, three of their workers were also killed during the incident.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

