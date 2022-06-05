Left Menu

Air support called to douse forest ire in northwest Pakistan

PTI | Swat | Updated: 05-06-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 17:41 IST
Air support called to douse forest ire in northwest Pakistan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Pakistan government on Sunday called for two helicopters ''urgently'' to extinguish forest fire in the Swat region of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a day after four people were killed in the blaze.

The four people of a family lost their lives in the wildfire that erupted in the remote area of Ali Jaan Kapraai of Shangla district on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sharif ordered to provide two helicopters ''immediately'' for extinguishing fire in Patnai area, following a request by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Dawn newspaper reported.

The request by the district administration and subsidiaries of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was made in an attempt to prevent the fire from spreading due to a high risk of dry weather and strong winds.

Authorities said fires had broken out in four different places in the mountains of Swat, adding that the incidents were increasing day by day due to the negligence of the departments concerned.

The incidents of forest fire have also increased in the mountains of Swat, Buner, Mingora, Shangla, and Chakesar.

Meanwhile, a raging fire in the Panjar area of Rawalpindi district has spread six to seven kilometres.

Last month, a huge fire destroyed a pine nut forest in Balochistan's Sherani district, leaving three people dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022