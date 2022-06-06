Left Menu

A curled snake in the sky? Check out this new image by European Southern Observatory

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garching | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:09 IST
A curled snake in the sky? Check out this new image by European Southern Observatory
Image Credit: ESO/ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/PHANGS

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has shared a new image that shows NGC 1087, a spiral galaxy that lies approximately 80 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cetus. In this image, the spiral galaxy resembles a curled sleeping snake.

The image is a combination of observations conducted at different wavelengths of light, which reveal the physical properties of stars, gas and dust within galaxies, and by comparing them astronomers study what activates, boosts or hinders the birth of new stars.

Sharing the image, ESA said that the apparent menacing red glow actually corresponds to clouds of cold molecular gas, the raw material out of which stars form. These clouds were imaged using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) observatory in Chile.

The bluish regions in the background reveal the pattern of older, already formed stars, imaged by the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) also in Chile.

The images were taken as part of the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) project, which is making high-resolution observations of nearby galaxies with telescopes operating across a wide range of wavelengths.

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022