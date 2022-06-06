Maha: AIMIM MP writes to CM Thackeray about pending projects in Aurangabad

All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking declaration of ''deadlines'' for pending projects in the city.

Jaleel, who represents Aurangabad in the Lok Sabha, sent the letter to Thackeray ahead of the chief minister's rally here on June 8.

Rather than making `misleading' announcements for the city, the chief minister should state when pending development projects will be completed, he said.

The CM should declare deadlines for these works instead of talking about renaming the city and Hindu-Muslim issues, the AIMIM MP added. There has been a demand by some right-wing leaders that Aurangabad, named for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, be renamed as Sambhajinagar, after warrior king Shivaji's elder son.

Thackeray should tell when Aurangabad will get enough water, and speak about funding for AIIMS, School of Planning and Architecture, domestic air connectivity, highway upgradation and other issues, Jaleel wrote.

Local Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve hit back at Jaleel, claiming that these issues fell under the Union government's purview.

Jaleel must state what efforts he has taken to bring investments to the city, he added.

BJP and AIMIM are doing politics ''sitting on the shoulders of Aurangzeb,'' the Sena leader alleged. PTI AW KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)