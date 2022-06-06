Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:48 IST
Missing 'club, swimming pools' in Gr Noida society, UP RERA orders inspection
The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Monday said it will have a group housing project in Greater Noida (West) inspected to re-verify if swimming pools, clubs and solar panels exist on the site.

A controversy erupted after a RERA report on real estate developer Ajnara's Le Garden project showed that 100 per cent of the work has been completed on its club, swimming pools, among other works.

Residents of the society located in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension took to social media to highlight the error, claiming no club or pool existed on the site, even as some alleged collusion between RERA and the developer.

Taking note of the situation, UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar has ordered inspection of the project to ascertain the facts.

"A high-level technical team from UP RERA has been assigned for inspection of the project and to re-verify the existing report. The re-inspection report issued by them will be uploaded soon," Kumar said in a statement to PTI.

A section of residents and home buyers at the Ajnara's Le Garden project have been protesting the embattled builder's "unfulfilled promises" and "loot" in the name of facilities that are non-existent.

"UP-RERA's alliance with Ajnara builder has come to the fore. In the RERA report, clubs, swimming pools and solar panels are present in the society but not present at the site. Has UP RERA sold itself to the builder?" Manish Kumar, vice president of Noida Extension Flat Owners' Welfare Association (NEFOWA), tweeted in Hindi.

