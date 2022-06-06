Left Menu

One killed, another injured by falling tree during storm in Kosovo

A man was killed and a woman was injured when a falling tree hit their car in the capital Pristina during a storm, police said on Monday. Police said the man and woman, both in their 30s, were driving when the tree was toppled by the high winds, hitting their moving car. Police and firefighters were at the scene.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 06-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 21:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was killed and a woman was injured when a falling tree hit their car in the capital Pristina during a storm, police said on Monday. Police said the man and woman, both in their 30s, were driving when the tree was toppled by the high winds, hitting their moving car.

Police and firefighters were at the scene. Electricity and internet lines were also cut in the same street. Police said they were on alert for more damage elsewhere following the fierce gusts and heavy rain. Some schools closed early.

"Due to heavy rain and strong winds you have to be cautious especially in part of the city where there are trees," Pristina's deputy mayor Alban Zogaj wrote on his Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

