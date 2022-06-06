Rahul writes to Vaishnaw over delay in Nilambur-Nanjangud-Mysuru railway project

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the delay in the Nilambur-Nanjangud-Mysuru railway project and urged him to expedite the same.

In his letter to the minister, Gandhi said the people of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency have been fighting a protracted battle against the delay in the execution of the project and he has raised the issue in Parliament as well as written to the Ministry of Railways about it.

''The lack of clarity regarding the status of the project has led to widespread public anger. The construction of the Nilambur-Nanjangud line was included in the Capital Investment Programme 2016-2017.

''Subsequently, the Kerala government entrusted the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture company of the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways, to implement the project. However, there seems to be little progress,'' he said.

The former Congress chief said limited railway connectivity, coupled with a night traffic ban on National Highway 766, has adversely affected both inter-state and intra-state mobility in Wayanad.

''On completion, the Nilambur-Nanjangud line will significantly reduce the travel time between Bangalore and Trivandrum, and has the potential to improve livelihood opportunities in the region. In this context, I request you to kindly look into the matter, particularly regarding the unreasonable delay in the execution of the project,'' Gandhi said in his letter to the minister.

The Congress leader represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament.

