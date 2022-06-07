Left Menu

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-06-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 10:15 IST
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

NASA's SpaceX 25th cargo resupply services mission (SpaceX CRS-25) to the International Space Statio (ISS), which was scheduled to launch at 10:22 am ET (14:22 UTC) on Friday, June 10, has been delayed after an issue was identified over the weekend, the agency said on Monday.

A new launch date for the SpaceX CRS-25 mission will be announced once the issue is resolved. The Dragon cargo craft will deliver more than 4,500 pounds of cargo including a variety of new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

"During propellant loading of the Dragon spacecraft, elevated vapor readings of mono-methyl hydrazine (MMH) were measured in an isolated region of the Draco thruster propulsion system. The propellant and oxidizer have been offloaded from that region to support further inspections and testing. Once the exact source of the elevated readings is identified and cause is determined, the joint NASA and SpaceX teams will determine and announce a new target launch date," NASA said in a statement.

Update 1

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than June 28 for the launch of the CRS-25 cargo mission to the International Space Station, the agency said on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022