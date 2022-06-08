(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Egypt's Nilesat 301 geostationary communications satellite is set to lift off on Wednesday, June 8 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The satellite will provide digital broadband and internet connectivity services for the Egyptian operator, Nilesat, and help extend the company's footprint in new markets in North Africa, the Middle East, Sudan and East Africa.

The two-hour and twenty-nine-minute launch window for Nilesat 301 will open at 5:04 p.m. ET, 21:04 UTC. A backup launch opportunity is available on Thursday, June 9 with the same window, SpaceX said on Tuesday.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously supported the launch of GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, and two Starlink missions.

A live webcast of the SpaceX Falcon 9 NILESAT-301 mission will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launched Nilesat 301 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit on Wednesday, June 8 at 5:04 p.m. ET.