Rangers find mother bear, cub alive after spectacular fall from cliff
It is not uncommon for male bears to attack females with cubs during the mating season. There are about 400 bears in the Spanish mountains, most of them in the north, and some 70 of them live in the Pyrenean mountain range on the border with France, according to Fundacion Oso Pardo, a bear protection group.
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish park rangers have found an injured bear and her cub alive deep in their burrow after the female suffered a spectacular fall from a cliff in which the male bear that attacked her was killed. Video footage showed the female bear involved in the fight with a bigger male on the edge of a mountain cliff on Monday, when the two collapsed from a great height onto the rocks below.
The male's body rolled a long way downhill and remained motionless after that, while the disoriented female limped away from the site where she landed, the video showed. After looking for her for two days in the mountains of Northern Castile and Leon, near Palencia, the park rangers found the female bear's 15-meter-deep burrow, the environment service said on Wednesday on its website.
Using specialist camera probes and telescopic hooks, they then left fruit and water for them in the burrow, it said. It is not uncommon for male bears to attack females with cubs during the mating season.
There are about 400 bears in the Spanish mountains, most of them in the north, and some 70 of them live in the Pyrenean mountain range on the border with France, according to Fundacion Oso Pardo, a bear protection group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale
Spanish hotel rates surge 36% as tourism takes off in April
Odd News Roundup: Soccer-BBC apologizes for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on the ticker; 'Best birthday present ever!' says a Spanish diver after saving the trapped whale and more
Odd News Roundup: BBC apologises for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on ticker; 'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale and more
Blast at Spanish biodiesel plant kills two