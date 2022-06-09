Delhi LG visits NDMC's Integrated Command and Control Centre

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Palika Kendra here, an official statement said.

''The NDMC chairperson shared with him the utility and experience of providing online citizen-centric services through its ICCC,'' a civic body statement said. NDMC has set up the ICCC for managing multiple services from single location on a common platform under Smart City Mission, it said. Over 21 NDMC services like solid waste management, street lighting, parking, sewage treatment plant etc. have been integrated on this platform, it said.

