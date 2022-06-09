Delhi LG visits NDMC's Integrated Command and Control Centre
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC at Palika Kendra here, an official statement said.The NDMC chairperson shared with him the utility and experience of providing online citizen-centric services through its ICCC, a civic body statement said. Over 21 NDMC services like solid waste management, street lighting, parking, sewage treatment plant etc.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Palika Kendra here, an official statement said.
''The NDMC chairperson shared with him the utility and experience of providing online citizen-centric services through its ICCC,'' a civic body statement said. NDMC has set up the ICCC for managing multiple services from single location on a common platform under Smart City Mission, it said. Over 21 NDMC services like solid waste management, street lighting, parking, sewage treatment plant etc. have been integrated on this platform, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kejriwal attended NDMC meeting over fear of losing membership, says BJP leader who grills CM over water supply cut
Anil Baijal meets Delhi LG-designate Vinai Kumar Saxena
Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as Lt Governor of Delhi Thursday
NDMC to survey if any eatery serving non-veg food near religious places in its area
NDMC approves implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in its area