Left Menu

Delhi LG visits NDMC's Integrated Command and Control Centre

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC at Palika Kendra here, an official statement said.The NDMC chairperson shared with him the utility and experience of providing online citizen-centric services through its ICCC, a civic body statement said. Over 21 NDMC services like solid waste management, street lighting, parking, sewage treatment plant etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:52 IST
Delhi LG visits NDMC's Integrated Command and Control Centre
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Palika Kendra here, an official statement said.

''The NDMC chairperson shared with him the utility and experience of providing online citizen-centric services through its ICCC,'' a civic body statement said. NDMC has set up the ICCC for managing multiple services from single location on a common platform under Smart City Mission, it said. Over 21 NDMC services like solid waste management, street lighting, parking, sewage treatment plant etc. have been integrated on this platform, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022