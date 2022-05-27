Left Menu

5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured

PTI | Pottstown | Updated: 27-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 22:58 IST
5 dead after Pennsylvania house explosion; 2 injured
A house exploded northwest of Philadelphia, killing five people and leaving two others injured, authorities said Friday.

Officials had earlier said four people died and others might be missing in Thursday evening's explosion in Pottstown but confirmed the fifth fatality as they combed through debris, Borough Manager Justin Keller said at a news conference Friday, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Two people were hospitalised, Keller said, with one in critical condition and another undergoing surgery. Everyone previously missing had been accounted for Friday.

The cause of the blast is still being investigated, Keller said.

