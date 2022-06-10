Left Menu

ESA's Mars Express captures a 30 km-wide crater that resembles human eyeball

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 15:56 IST
ESA's Mars Express captures a 30 km-wide crater that resembles human eyeball
Image Credit: Twitter (@esascience)

The European Space Agency's Mars Express mission has beamed back a picture of a 30 km-wide unnamed crater on the Red Planet. Captured on 25 April 2022, this image shows part of Aonia Terra, an upland region in the southern highlands of Mars known for its impressive craters.

Sharing the image, the agency said, "The 30 km-wide unnamed crater at the centre of the image is nestled within a landscape of winding channels. Conjuring images of veins running through a human eyeball, these channels are likely to have carried liquid water across the surface of Mars around 3.5–4 billion years ago."

The image captured by ESA's Mars Express reveals many different colours in the surface around the crater, suggesting that this region is made up of a variety of materials. Inside the crater, there are several buttes and cone-shaped hills.

Mars Express has been exploring the Martian atmosphere and surface from polar orbit since its arrival at the Red Planet in 2003. The mission's main objective is to search for sub-surface water, which could exist in the form of underground rivers, pools, aquifers or permafrost.

The instruments onboard the Mars Express including the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC), responsible for these new images, has revealed much about Mars' diverse surface features.

Initially, the mission also carried a small lander, called Beagle 2, but it was lost on arrival in December 2003.

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022