Left Menu

Heavy rains in Pune cause traffic snarls, uprooting of trees, wall collapse

Heavy rains in Pune on Friday led to traffic snarls, uprooting of trees, wall collapse and water-logging in Maharashtras second-largest city.The Shivajinagar station observatory recorded 25.6 millimetres of rainfall till 6pm, an official said.Around 30 incidents of tree-felling were reported due to heavy rainfall, including in Parvati, GPO, Police Commissionerate, Bhavani Peth, Prabhat Road, NIBM Road, Aundh.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:21 IST
Heavy rains in Pune cause traffic snarls, uprooting of trees, wall collapse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Pune on Friday led to traffic snarls, uprooting of trees, wall collapse and water-logging in Maharashtra's second-largest city.

The Shivajinagar station observatory recorded 25.6 millimetres of rainfall till 6pm, an official said.

''Around 30 incidents of tree-felling were reported due to heavy rainfall, including in Parvati, GPO, Police Commissionerate, Bhavani Peth, Prabhat Road, NIBM Road, Aundh. The work of removing the fallen trees, branches started immediately,'' a fire brigade official said.

''Traffic snarls took place on several routes due to water-logging. A wall collapse on Karve Road damaged 11 vehicles,'' he added.

An India Meteorological Department official said, on Saturday, the sky will be cloudy in the afternoon and evening and there will be thundery activity coupled with lighting, gutsy wind and light rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022