CIDCO evicts over 3,000 buildings in Navi Mumbai airport area

The CIDCO on Saturday said it has evicted over 3,000 structures in the Navi Mumbai International Airport project area and the entire site of 1,160 hectares has been handed over to the concessionaire.

The CIDCO is developing the international airport project on an area of 1,160 hectares by acquiring 10 villages in Panvel taluka of Raigad district.

The development authority said the rehabilitation of more than 5,000 families from these villages is nearing completion, an official said. At least 3,070 buildings in the airport core area have been evicted. Public buildings, churches and 56 temples have been relocated to the rehabilitation area, the official said.

