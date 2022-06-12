Left Menu

Rocket attack on Ukraine's Chortkiv city injures 22 - regional governor

Volodymyr Trush said four missiles had hit the city, 75 kilometers south of Ternopil, at 1846 GMT on Saturday. "All missiles were from the Black Sea. A military facility and civilian facilities were partially destroyed. There are no casualties but we have injured - 22 people were hospitalized," Trush said, adding the injured included a 12-year-old child. Four apartment buildings had been damaged, he said.

A rocket attack on the Western Ukrainian city of Chortkiv has partly destroyed a military facility and injured 22 people, the governor of the Ternopil region said in an online briefing on Sunday. Volodymyr Trush said four missiles had hit the city, 75 kilometers south of Ternopil, at 1846 GMT on Saturday.

