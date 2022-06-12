JMC passes resolutions to rename two city squares in Jammu

Two city squares here were renamed following separate resolutions passed by the general house of the BJP-led Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), officials said on Sunday.

The proposal to rename Amphalla Chowk as Hanuman Chowk and Sheikh Nagar to Shiv Nagar was submitted by the concerned councillors on Saturday, they said.

The resolutions were passed unanimously by the house, they added.

Earlier in 2020, the JMC renamed the historic City Square as Bharat Mata Chowk, Panjthirthi as Atal Ji Chowk and Narwal Square as Raja Mandlik Chowk.

The BJP swept the JMC polls, winning 43 of the 75 wards after the urban local bodies elections were held in the erstwhile state in four phases from October 8 to 16 in 2018 after a gap of 13 years.

''It was not my personal opinion to rename Amphalla Chowk. The renaming was done at the demand of the local residents and shopkeepers for their benefit,'' BJP Corporator Sunner Raina said.

He said the people had complained of facing difficulties as a chowk nearby is also known as Amphalla.

BJP corporator Sharda Kumari said she moved the resolution for changing the name of Sheikh Nagar in the general house.

''This was the demand of the local residents because of the confusion as the area was also known by different names like New Bahu Fort and G D Colony besides Sheikh Nagar,'' she said and hoped that the renaming will end the confusion.

