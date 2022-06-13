Left Menu

Major blaze hits Smurfit Kappa recycling plant in UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 11:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A large fire has ripped through a major recycling plant in central England owned by Smurfit Kappa, with a large amount of paper and cardboard bales on fire in a warehouse.

West Midlands Fire Service said fire crews from across the West Midlands region around Birmingham were battling to contain the blaze. It said there were no reports of any casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

