Major blaze hits Smurfit Kappa recycling plant in UK

A large fire has ripped through a major recycling plant in central England owned by Smurfit Kappa, with a large amount of paper and cardboard bales on fire in a warehouse.

West Midlands Fire Service said fire crews from across the West Midlands region around Birmingham were battling to contain the blaze. It said there were no reports of any casualties.

