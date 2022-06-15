Left Menu

PwC sets foot in Odisha, promises 10,000 more jobs in India in 5 years

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:26 IST
PwC sets foot in Odisha, promises 10,000 more jobs in India in 5 years

PricewaterhouseCoopers India on Wednesday said it would create 10,000 additional employment opportunities in India over the next five years, as it set foot in Odisha for the first time with an office in state capital Bhubaneswar.

It plans to hire around 500 people in the state within the next year.

The new office in Bhubaneswar will be a flexible, multi-use one serving clients in the region, a top company official said.

“This expansion is in line with the firm's commitment to create 10,000 additional jobs in the country over the next five years,” he said.

''Our talent pool is no longer centered in metro cities and we are looking to leverage the wealth of skilled professionals in other cities, too,'' PwC Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said.

Between 2006 and 2017, tier-2 and tier-3 cities received five times more investment for retail infrastructure than tier-1 and metro cities, Krishan said.

“At PwC, our endeavour is aligned with India’s USD 5 trillion aspiration,” he said, adding, providing job opportunities across the country will be an important step towards achieving this goal, and “we are making this an integral part of our growth strategy”.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the firm had recently expanded operations in Jaipur. It will also set up branch offices in Noida and Thane, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022