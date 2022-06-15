Left Menu

Maha: Octogenarian farmer killed in lightning strike

Lightning struck the elderly man, identified as Bhaurao Fakira Wadhai, a resident of Hiwara-Hiwari village. It occurred when he was tying the bullocks under a shed. Due to the lightning strike, the shed also caught fire, an official said.The man died on the spot and a case of accidental death was registered by the police.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:15 IST
Maha: Octogenarian farmer killed in lightning strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 86-year-old farmer died after being struck by lightning at a village located around 30 kms from Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on around 4 pm on Tuesday at Hiwara-Hiwari village under the jurisdiction of Bela police station, he said.

Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and lightning were witnessed in the area, police said. ''Lightning struck the elderly man, identified as Bhaurao Fakira Wadhai, a resident of Hiwara-Hiwari village. It occurred when he was tying the bullocks under a shed. Due to the lightning strike, the shed also caught fire,'' an official said.

The man died on the spot and a case of accidental death was registered by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022