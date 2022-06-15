DM RK Singh takes additional charge of GDA vice-chairman

The district magistrate here has been given the additional charge of the vice-chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority. R K Singh has been given the charge after the transfer of development authority vice-chairman Krishna Karunesh to Gorakhpur as the district magistrate.

Singh was posted the Ghaziabad DM in June last year. A 2010-batch officer, he earlier worked as the municipal commissioner of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam in 2017. Singh said checking illegal construction will be his priority. Action will be initiated against the land mafia, he said.

