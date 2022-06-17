Left Menu

U.S. has not raised issue of two missing Americans with Russia

The United States said on Thursday it has not raised the two U.S. citizens reported missing in Ukraine with Russia and there are reports of a third American whose whereabouts are unknown. "As of today, we have not raised this yet with the Russian Federation ... (We) haven't seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 00:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
The United States said on Thursday it has not raised the two U.S. citizens reported missing in Ukraine with Russia and there are reports of a third American whose whereabouts are unknown.

"As of today, we have not raised this yet with the Russian Federation ... (We) haven't seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese)

