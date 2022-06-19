Left Menu

5th edition of 'Palle Pragathi' successful: Telangana Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 20:41 IST
5th edition of 'Palle Pragathi' successful: Telangana Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@dayakarraomla)
  • Country:
  • India

Over 80,000 government offices and other public places in Telangana have been cleaned during the past 16 days of ''Palle Pragathi'' programme's fifth edition, state Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday.

In a press release, he said the state also identified nearly 11,000 km long roads (both sides) for avenue plantation.

''As part of the fifth phase of 'Palle Pragathi', 6,39,822 people participated in 'shramdanam' and 18,718 low-lying areas have been identified and filled with soil,'' he said.

As part of a one-day power holiday programme, electricity department staff laid electricity lines for more than 19,000 poles.

Dayakar Rao thanked his colleagues and public for making the programme a success.

The 'Palle Pragathi' programme was launched by the government as a means to improve the quality of life in the state's rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022