Left Menu

NC expresses shock over death of truck driver in landslide in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:59 IST
NC expresses shock over death of truck driver in landslide in J-K’s Poonch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference on Monday expressed grief and shock over the death of a man and damage to several shops following a landslide triggered by incessant rains in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tariq Ahmad Khan was driving out his parked truck when the landslide struck Mandi-Poonch road near Sakloo village, killing him, officials said.

In a statement issued here, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta and provincial president of Youth National Conference Jammu and former MLA Ajaz Jan also expressed grief over the death of the truck driver in the landslide.

They demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families.

Jan called for immediate restoration of the road network and other public utility services that suffered damage due to water-logging and flash floods, besides shifting families to government buildings whose houses have been damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022