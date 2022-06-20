NC expresses shock over death of truck driver in landslide in J-K’s Poonch

National Conference on Monday expressed grief and shock over the death of a man and damage to several shops following a landslide triggered by incessant rains in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tariq Ahmad Khan was driving out his parked truck when the landslide struck Mandi-Poonch road near Sakloo village, killing him, officials said.

In a statement issued here, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

NC provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta and provincial president of Youth National Conference Jammu and former MLA Ajaz Jan also expressed grief over the death of the truck driver in the landslide.

They demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families.

Jan called for immediate restoration of the road network and other public utility services that suffered damage due to water-logging and flash floods, besides shifting families to government buildings whose houses have been damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)