Left Menu

Check out this stunning view of Jupiter's auroras snapped by Hubble

Hubble captures stunning light shows in Jupiter's atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:17 IST
Check out this stunning view of Jupiter's auroras snapped by Hubble
Image Credits: NASA, ESA, and J. Nichols (University of Leicester)

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captured this view of Jupiter's auroras, one of the beautiful features of the largest planet in the solar system, in 2016.

Aurora's are stunning light shows in a planet's atmosphere. They are created when high-energy particles enter a planet's atmosphere near its magnetic poles and collide with atoms of gas.

Jupiter's auroras are not only massive in size, but also hundreds of times more energetic than auroras on Earth. While auroras on Earth may last a few hours, they never cease. According to NASA, on Earth, the most intense auroras are caused by solar storms - when charged particles rain down on the upper atmosphere, excite gases and cause them to glow red, green and purple - but Jupiter has an additional source for its auroras. The gas giant's strong magnetic field grabs charged particles from its surroundings.

This image combines two different Hubble observations. The auroras on Jupiter were photographed during a series of Hubble Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph far-ultraviolet-light observations taking place as NASA's Juno spacecraft approaches and enters into orbit around Jupiter.

Auroras are not just something that happen on Jupiter and Earth, they also occur on Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Jupiter's moon Ganymede.

For the unversed, the Hubble Space Telescope is a project of international cooperation between NASA and the European Space Agency. The premium space-based observatory has been providing stunning high-resolution images of the cosmos at different wavelengths of light since 1990 and it has made more than 1.5 million observations over the course of its lifetime.

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022