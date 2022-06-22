Left Menu

Flood fears in Kashmir due to incessant rain

Heavy rains over the past four days have led to a rise in the level of most water bodies in Kashmir with the Jhelum river crossing the flood alarm mark at Sangam in Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said here.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 12:08 IST
Flood fears in Kashmir due to incessant rain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains over the past four days have led to a rise in the level of most water bodies in Kashmir with the Jhelum river crossing the flood alarm mark at Sangam in Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said here. The authorities have started moving people from low-lying areas to safer locations, they said. Heavy rainfall across Kashmir has triggered flood concerns among the residents of the Valley even as snowfall in higher reaches including the cave shrine of Amarnath has brought down the day temperature substantially, the officials said. The water level at Sangam in Anantnag district was measured at 18.18 feet, marginally above the 18-feet mark for flood alarm, they said. Vaishov stream, which flows mainly through Kulgam district, was flowing dangerously above the flood alert mark. However, the water level started receding at 10.00 am, the officials said.

A breach in a temporary diversion along the banks of Vaishov stream as Chamgund in Kulgam was reported, they said. The Doodhganga stream was also flowing close to the flood alarm level at Barzulla in the heart of the city's civil lines area. The weatherman has forecast improvement in weather later in the day.

The snowfall in the upper reaches and rains in the plains has sent the mercury nose-diving as Srinagar recorded the coldest June day in almost 50 years for which the data is available.

Srinagar on Tuesday had recorded a maximum temperature of 15.0 degrees Celsius, 14.2 notches lower than the normal for this time of the year. According to data available with the India Meteorological Department Srinagar, the coldest recorded June day was in 2015 when the mercury has settled at a high of 15.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022