TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2000 HOURS

FGN51 AFGHAN-11THLD QUAKE Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades Kabul: A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

