Five dead, four injured in lightning strikes in parts of MP

Five persons were killed and four others injured, three of them critically, in incidents of lightning strike that occurred at different places in Chhindwara and Seoni districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Friday to warn that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in the state. Sumitra Bai (65), Sushma Kavareti (20) and Santosh Kavareti (30) died in the lightning strikes in three villages of Chhindwara, officials said.

Gopal Kavareti (50), Kavita Kavareti (25) and Munni Umarjhir (28) sustained serious burn wounds after being struck by lightning at these three places, they added. These injured persons have been admitted to hospitals, they said. In Seoni district, two men - Yakesh Yadav (30) Tej Singh alias Vishal Thakur (20) - were killed at two different places, Palari police outpost in-charge Ashish Khobragade said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem to Keolari Community Health Centre.

One Shriram Chaurasia (30) was injured in lightning strikes at another place in Seoni. He was admitted to a hospital, police said.

As per the IMD's yellow alert, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kilometer per hour (KMPH) are very likely to occur at the isolated places in western MP, while thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the eastern parts of the state on June 24.

Parts of the state have been receiving showers.

