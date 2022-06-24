Naidu administers oath to five newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday administered the oath to five newly-elected MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.
The oath was administered in the Rajya Sabha chamber in Parliament House here.
Those who took oath are Niranjan Reddy Sirgapoor and Ryaga Krishnaiah (both of YSRCP) from Andhra Pradesh, Damodar Rao Divakonda and B Parthasaradhi Reddy (both of TRS) from Telangana, and Niranjan Bishi (of BJD) from Odisha.
The MPs were elected unopposed from the respective states earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No one friend or foe of police, action being taken against all, says Telangana Minister over Jubilee Hills rape case
Ensure sale of unadulterated dairy products: Telangana Food Safety commissioner to manufacturers
Police will swing into action to check violations: Telangana Home Minister
Telangana: 'Mahayagya' of Sri Rajyalaxmi Sameta Sri Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple constructed by MLC Kavitha concludes
Two held for sexually assaulting sisters in Telangana