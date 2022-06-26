Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery

26-06-2022
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery

The remains of a tortoise and its egg have been unearthed by archaeologists in Pompeii, the Roman city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The animal was found hidden under the clay floor of a storehouse and probably died before Vesuvius erupted.

