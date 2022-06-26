Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery
The remains of a tortoise and its egg have been unearthed by archaeologists in Pompeii, the Roman city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The animal was found hidden under the clay floor of a storehouse and probably died before Vesuvius erupted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement