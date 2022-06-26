MP: Four killed in wall collapse amid rain, thunderstorm in Raisen

Three children in the 5-14 age group and a man were killed and four persons injured in a wall collapse on Sunday afternoon in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Chandan Pipariya village under Silwani police station area, some 110 kilometres from the district headquarters, after the area experienced rain and thunderstorms for two hours, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Tiwari.

''The wall of an under-construction house collapsed, killing four persons and leaving as many injured. The dead comprise 22-year-old Munnalal Ahirwar, a 5-year-old boy and two girls who are eight and 14 years old,'' he said.

