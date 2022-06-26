CM Bommai instructs officials to complete all works under Smart City project within a year

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday instructed officials to complete all the works related to Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project within a year.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a slew of civic infrastructure works under the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project in Hubballi.

Launched in 2014-15, the Smart City works were to be completed in 2020, Bommai said. He instructed the officials to complete all the ongoing works before March 31 of the current financial year.

Already 555 works under the project have been completed, a statement issued by his office said.

''There should be no compromise on quality of the works under the Smart City project. Action should be taken against the contractors who fail to maintain high quality in the works,'' Bommai warned.

The Chief Minister said there should not be any disparity in development of the district.

Stating that the foundation stone for a branch of Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore will be laid in August, Bommai said orders have been issued for establishing an FMCG cluster in Dharwad which would create about one lakh jobs.

The Special Investment Zones are being set up in Tumakuru and Dharwad, Bommai said, adding the Hubballi-Ankola railway project would be taken up soon as the environment clearance is expected for it.

''We are intending to launch implementation of Tumakuru-Davanagere and Dharwad-Belagavi railway projects this year. Development of Northern Karnataka region would get a big boost through comprehensive development of Hubballi-Dharwad,'' Bommai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)