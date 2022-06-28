NASA telescope captures spectacular set of rings around black hole
This throwback picture features a spectacular set of rings around a stellar-mass black hole in V404 Cygni, a binary system located about 8,000 light-years away.
Captured using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, these giant rings reveal information about the black hole, its companion, and the intervening dust clouds in our galaxy.
In this composite image, X-rays from Chandra (light blue) were combined with optical data from the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii that show the stars in the field of view. The image contains eight separate concentric rings. Each ring is created by X-rays from V404 Cygni flares observed in 2015 that reflect off different dust clouds.
The high-energy rings are formed by light echoes, a phenomenon similar to echoes on Earth from sound waves bouncing off hard surfaces.
According to NASA, the black hole is actively pulling material away from a companion star into a disk around the invisible object. This material glows in X-rays, hence these systems are referred to as "X-ray binaries."
