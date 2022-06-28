Left Menu

U.S. to provide nearly $55 mln more humanitarian aid for Afghanistan - Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:14 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said the United States would provide nearly $55 million in additional immediate humanitarian assistance in response to last week's Afghanistan earthquake.

The new funding brings total U.S. humanitarian assistance to over $774 million in the last year, Blinken said. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

