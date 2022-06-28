Left Menu

Education Secretary calls for incorporating study of PM Gati Shakti scheme in academic programs

Gati Shakti is being talked about in business and infrastructure circles, he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

Union Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy on Tuesday called for incorporating study of PM Gati Shakti scheme in academic programs. ''The need of the hour is that academic institutions realise the importance of this Government of India initiative. Academic institutions have the power to play a significant role in bringing change through quality knowledge dissemination and relevant researches in logistics and infrastructure sectors,'' Murthy said. He was addressing an online workshop on ''Leveraging Satellite communication, Geo-informatics, and Geospatial technology for urban planning and to promote multimodal logistics'' organized by NITIE Mumbai in association with the Ministry of Education and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

''PM has emphasized on leveraging the capabilities of Gati Shakti platform by all the state governments to scale up their efficiency and economy. Gati Shakti is being talked about in business and infrastructure circles,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time.

