Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv blamed for three deaths
At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities who have launched a rescue effort for survivors. Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 11:14 IST
Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile. Photographs from the scene showed smoke billowing from a four-story building with its upper floor partly destroyed.
