Potential Tropical Cyclone Two to become a storm today - U.S. NHC

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:35 IST
The Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is expected to become a tropical storm today and strengthen while approaching Nicaragua and Costa Rica, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The system is located about 65 miles (105 km) west-southwest of the northern tip of Guajira Peninsula, Colombia, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC added.

