Anthrax outbreak in Kerala's Athirappilly forest: Nothing to worry, says Collector

There is nothing to worry about the deaths of some wild boars due to an anthrax outbreak in Kerala's Athirappilly forest region in the last few days, Collector of Thrissur district Haritha V Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar, speaking to the media, said symptoms of the disease have not been seen in domesticated animals, including cattle of the area.

She said there was a rare chance of the disease spreading from animals to humans.

''Therefore, there was no need for any concerns or fears,'' she said.

She further said that nevertheless, there was a need to move forward with care and caution and as part of the preventive steps, vaccination drives for cattle in the area were on.

Meanwhile, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran, responding to queries on the issue from reporters in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, said the matter was being treated seriously by the Health and Animal Husbandry Departments.

He said the Thrissur Collector had called for a district-level meeting immediately on receiving reports of the wild boar deaths due to anthrax.

The meeting was attended online by him and State Revenue Minister K Rajan, Saseendran said.

He said he has directed the concerned departments to keep him apprised about the situation with regular reports.

Earlier, a senior district official told PTI that preventive steps like vaccination of cattle was being carried out by the Animal Husbandry Department and therefore, there was no need to be concerned about the spread of the disease.

He had said that around five or six wild boars had died of anthrax on the borders of the forest area.

On Wednesday, State Health Minister Veena George said the presence of anthrax has been confirmed in wild boars in the Athirappilly forest area.

''Wild boars have died en masse in the Athirappilly forest area. Subsequently, the Health Department, the Animal Husbandry Department and the Forest Department conducted an investigation. Samples of these were tested to confirm the case of anthrax infection,'' she said.

George stated that the Health Department was taking immediate steps to prevent the spread of anthrax, a bacteria naturally found in soil and commonly affecting domestic and wild animals when they contact it.

