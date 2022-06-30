MP: Over 1,200 unlicensed weapons, liquor worth over Rs 5 crore seized during local body polls

As many as 1,230 unlicensed weapons were seized and 19,283 non-bailable warrants were executed by the Madhya Pradesh police to maintain law and order during the ongoing panchayat and urban body elections in the state, a poll official said on Thursday.

Apart from this, 2,57,945 licensed weapons were deposited at different police stations to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during campaigning and on polling days, he said.

The administration has also seized 46,257 liters of liquor worth over Rs 5.26 crore, with a maximum of 12,802 liters seized in Dhar district, the official said.

The polling for the three-tier panchayat polls in as many phases began from June 25. The first phase of polling was held on June 25, second phase will be held on July 1 and the third on July 8.

The counting of votes will take place on July 8, 11,14, and 15 for different posts from panch to district panchayat members, the official said.

Similarly, the two-phase local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 nagar palika nigam, 99 nagar palika parishad and 298 nagar parishad on July 6 and July 13.

The counting for the first phase will be held on July 17 and for the second-phase, it will be on July 18, the official added.

