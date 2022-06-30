Ahluwalia Contracts (India) bags contract worth Rs 209 cr
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on Thursday said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 209 crore from D C Development Noida Ltd for construction of Adani Connex Data Centres in Uttar Pradesh.
The Adani Connex Data Centres would be constructed at Sector-62, Noida.
''Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has secured the new order for construction of Adani Connex Data Centers at Setor-62, Noida (UP) aggregating to Rs. 209 crore (approximately) from D C Development Noida Ltd,'' the company said in a statement.
The total order inflow of the company during the ongoing financial year stands at Rs 713 crore.
