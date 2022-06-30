Left Menu

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) bags contract worth Rs 209 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:00 IST
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) bags contract worth Rs 209 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd on Thursday said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 209 crore from D C Development Noida Ltd for construction of Adani Connex Data Centres in Uttar Pradesh.

The Adani Connex Data Centres would be constructed at Sector-62, Noida.

''Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd has secured the new order for construction of Adani Connex Data Centers at Setor-62, Noida (UP) aggregating to Rs. 209 crore (approximately) from D C Development Noida Ltd,'' the company said in a statement.

The total order inflow of the company during the ongoing financial year stands at Rs 713 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022