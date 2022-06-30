Left Menu

UP CM to launch campaign against communicable diseases from Gorakhpur

The numbers came further down in the last couple of years.In 2021, 14 JE patients were found and this year, only five such patients have so far been registered with no deaths, health department officials claim.Adityanath has said AES and JE will be eradicated from the district and the state in the coming years.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:21 IST
UP CM to launch campaign against communicable diseases from Gorakhpur
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a campaign against communicable diseases from Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College on Friday.

The chief minister arrived in Gorakhpur on Thursday for the programme and paid obeisance at the Gorakhnath temple.

According to information department officials, a detailed plan for the campaign against communicable diseases has been prepared by the departments concerned. The focus will be on controlling vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

The state government claims that the spread of Japanese encephalitis (JE), which took thousands of lives in the district between 1978 and 2017, has been curbed in the last two years with no deaths.

In 2016, there were 701 patients of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Gorakhpur, of whom 139 died. In 2017, 874 AES patients were registered, of whom 121 died.

However, things took a turn after 2017. In 2021, only 251 AES patients were registered in the district, of whom 15 died.

In 2016, there were 36 JE patients, of whom nine died. In 2017, there were 49 JE patients, of whom 10 died. The numbers came further down in the last couple of years.

In 2021, 14 JE patients were found and this year, only five such patients have so far been registered with no deaths, health department officials claim.

Adityanath has said AES and JE will be eradicated from the district and the state in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022