Left Menu

Naxals torch vehicles in Maha's Gadchiroli

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:01 IST
Naxals torch vehicles in Maha's Gadchiroli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naxals set ablaze vehicles engaged in construction of a road in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and also assaulted workers, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the ultras torched 6 vehicles, including two tractors, and mixer machines at Yechli village on Wednesday night.

The Naxals also beat up workers present at the construction site, they said, adding an investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022