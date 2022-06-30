Naxals torch vehicles in Maha's Gadchiroli

Naxals set ablaze vehicles engaged in construction of a road in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and also assaulted workers, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the ultras torched 6 vehicles, including two tractors, and mixer machines at Yechli village on Wednesday night.

The Naxals also beat up workers present at the construction site, they said, adding an investigation was underway.

