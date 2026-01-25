Anke Gowda from Karnataka and Armida Fernandes from Maharashtra awarded Padma Shri in unsung heroes category: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:26 IST
