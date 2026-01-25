Left Menu

IUML Leaders Inspired by Sunita Williams: Boundaries Fade with Vision

Leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League met NASA astronaut Sunita Williams at the Kerala Literature Festival, gaining insights into human values. The interaction emphasized boundaries dissolving through expanded vision, with Williams highlighting the significance of unity and love for humanity. Her stories inspired gratitude and introspection among attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:28 IST
IUML Leaders Inspired by Sunita Williams: Boundaries Fade with Vision
interaction
  • Country:
  • India

At the Kerala Literature Festival, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders had a unique opportunity to engage with NASA astronaut Sunita Williams. The meeting proved to be an enlightening encounter, providing attendees with profound insights into human values and the broader perspective of the world.

P K Kunhalikutty and Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, notable figures from the IUML, expressed their admiration for Williams. Kunhalikutty shared on social media how Williams embodies courage and views the earth without borders, emphasizing the role of expanded vision in transforming perspectives.

Williams' dialogues on unity, love, and the Earth's shared resources inspired many. Her observations from space, likening the world to a vast, colorful ocean, resonated deeply, encouraging attendees to embrace inclusivity and the intrinsic beauty of diversity.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026