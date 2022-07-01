Left Menu

Mild tremors felt again in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-07-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 11:08 IST
Mild tremors were felt for the third day in a week at a few places in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in the small hours of Friday, official sources said.

Locals said they were woken up from their sleep at around 1.15 am by a loud noise accompanied by the earthquake.

The tremors were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia town, and surrounding areas. The series of earthquakes in the area have panicked the local population.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in the region on June 25, followed by a quake on June 28 which was felt twice on the day.

The morning quake on June 28 was off 3.0 intensity on the Richter scale, while the other in the evening measured 1.8.

The report of the natural disaster monitoring center is awaited, they said.

