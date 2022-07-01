Left Menu

Minor landslide in Mumbai's Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property: Official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:33 IST
A landslide occurred near an under-construction building close to Haji Ali area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but there was no report of any injury to any person or damage to any structure, a BMC official said.

It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack.

''A structural consultant and geologist have been called to inspect the spot,'' the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

