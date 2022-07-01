Minor landslide in Mumbai's Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property: Official

A landslide occurred near an under-construction building close to Haji Ali area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, but there was no report of any injury to any person or damage to any structure, a BMC official said.

It took place near Pedder Road, an official said, adding that a footpath close to a hillock in the vicinity has also developed a crack.

''A structural consultant and geologist have been called to inspect the spot,'' the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

