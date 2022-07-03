Left Menu

Rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Rains occurred in many parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the weather office said on Sunday. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places while light to moderate showers were witnessed in many parts of the state, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 13:11 IST
Rains occurred in many parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the weather office said on Sunday. Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places while light to moderate showers was witnessed in many parts of the state, it said. Pirawa (Jhalawar), Nasirabad (Ajmer), Khinvsar (Nagaur) and Ratangarh (Churu) recorded seven cm rainfall, Mangrole (Baran), and Pisangan (Ajmer) recorded six cm and Chhatargarh (Bikaner) recorded five cm rainfall, it said.

Other places recorded rainfall below five cm during this period, according to Met department here.

The department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in the state in the next three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

