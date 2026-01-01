Telangana Rings in 2026 with Grand Celebrations Amid Tight Security
Telangana welcomed 2026 with extensive celebrations held at various venues, including apartment complexes, hotels, clubs, and temples amid stringent security. The occasion saw new year wishes exchanged between top officials, while police booked over 2,700 individuals for drunk driving, ensuring an incident-free New Year.
- Country:
- India
Telangana rang in 2026 with grand celebrations marked by revelry at apartment complexes, hotels, clubs, and other public spaces, with the police ensuring tight security arrangements.
Celebrations continued late into the night with loud music in residential and public areas, while Thursday morning witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Himayat Nagar and the Goddess Bhadrakali temple in Warangal.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed new year wishes to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and High Court Chief Justice A K Singh. Meanwhile, authorities conducted a special drive against drunk driving, booking 2,731 individuals during the incident-free celebrations throughout the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- 2026
- New Year
- celebrations
- security
- temples
- drunk driving
- Chief Minister
- police
- devotees
ALSO READ
Border Strategy: Impact on Pakistan's Security Landscape
Security Forces Detain Suspicious Border Crosser in Jammu
Rajasthan Temples Witness Massive New Year Devotee Influx
Tamil Nadu Greets 2026 with Celebrations Amid Rain and Tight Security
Devotees Flock to Bihar Temples in Large Numbers on New Year's Day