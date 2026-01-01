Audi's 2025 Sales Surge: A Glimpse Into A High-Gear Future

German luxury automaker Audi has announced robust retail sales figures of 4,510 units in India for 2025, despite challenging market dynamics.

The sales increase was fueled by strong festive-season demand, an uptick in pre-owned car purchases, SUV demand, and the brand's lifestyle car offerings, bolstered further by the advantages of GST 2.0, Audi India said in a statement.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director at Audi India, emphasized the strategic focus for 2026, aiming to leverage market challenges into sustainable growth through innovative products and enhanced customer experiences.