Audi's 2025 Sales Surge: A Glimpse Into A High-Gear Future

Audi reported retail sales of 4,510 units in India for 2025. The boost was driven by festive-season demand, pre-owned cars, and lifestyle ranges, aided by GST 2.0. Audi India's strategy is to convert challenges into momentum through innovation and enhanced customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:46 IST
German luxury automaker Audi has announced robust retail sales figures of 4,510 units in India for 2025, despite challenging market dynamics.

The sales increase was fueled by strong festive-season demand, an uptick in pre-owned car purchases, SUV demand, and the brand's lifestyle car offerings, bolstered further by the advantages of GST 2.0, Audi India said in a statement.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director at Audi India, emphasized the strategic focus for 2026, aiming to leverage market challenges into sustainable growth through innovative products and enhanced customer experiences.

